During the card in Mexico City, a brawl broke out among some fans in ground-level seating. Photo / Twitter

During the card in Mexico City, a brawl broke out among some fans in ground-level seating. Photo / Twitter

UFC president Dana White has deemed a fight in the crowd during the weekend’s UFC event as one of the craziest things he’s ever seen.

During the card in Mexico City, a brawl broke out among some fans in ground-level seating, with several men throwing big punches in a fight that seemed to last a while.

White was asked about it in his press conference after the event and said he had never seen anything like it.

“That literally never happens. It happened here in Mexico City. The crazy thing about that fight is that when it broke out, it felt like it kept going forever. So I ran over there and I was watching it; nobody stopped it.

“I was waiting for security to come in; they just let them go until it was over. That’s one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen, and I don’t think it’s a bad look for the UFC. It happened and that was the end of that. I think after everybody else saw that s*** nobody else wanted to try that.

“No security. The fight just went on until the fight was over. I’ve never seen any s*** like that in my life.”

The fight broke out at the start of the main card, just before ring announcer declared the official decision in Mexican star Manuel Torres’ quick submission win over Chris Duncan.

It was the first fight on an entertaining main card headlined by a flyweight firefight between top-ranked contenders Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval.

In a back and fourth battle, it was Royval who prevailed by split decision to potentially put himself in line for another shot at champion Alexandre Pantoja.