Jon Jones. Photo / Getty

Jon Jones will return to the octagon for the first time in three years, while Francis Ngannou has vacated the heavyweight belt to become a free agent.

UFC president Dana White announced Jones will fight for the heavyweight title at UFC 285 on March 5 against Ciryl Gane at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Jones (26-1) will make his first appearance since February 2020 when he beat Dominick Reyes to defend his light heavyweight championship. He then vacated the title in hopes of getting a shot at the heavyweight belt.

White said he offered former heavyweight champion Ngannou the richest deal for a heavyweight in UFC history to fight Jones, but he turned it down. So White turned to Gane (11-1).

Ngannou, who has been in a long-standing contract dispute with the UFC, was released from his contract.

Francis Ngannou. Photo / Getty

“I’ve told you guys this before, if you don’t want to be here, you don’t have to be,” White said.

“I think Francis is in a place right now where he doesn’t want to take a lot of risk. He feels like he’s in a good position where he could fight lesser opponents and make more money.

“We’re going to let him do that, release him from his contract and give up our right to match.”

Jones has signed an eight-fight deal with the UFC, according to White.

“Many believe, including me, [Jones is] the best of all time,” White said. “Jon Jones has been ready, willing and able to fight anybody. He didn’t care who it was.”

- with AP