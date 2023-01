New Zealand fighter Dan Hooker. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

New Zealand mixed martial artist Dan Hooker has locked in his next bout in the octagon.

He’ll be on the undercard of UFC 285 in Las Vegas in March against American Jalin Turner.

Turner has won five fights in a row and is ranked 10th in the lightweight division.

Turner’s last victory came against another Kiwi Brad Riddell in July.