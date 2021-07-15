'There will be blood': How the 1981 Springbok Tour of New Zealand began

Debate raged in the months leading up to the arrival of the 1981 Springboks in New Zealand for their divisive rugby tour which left a trail of destruction, broken friendships and families - and even broken bones.

Over a 56-day period, riot police and pro-tour sports fans violently clashed with protesters.

Arson attacks targeted grandstands at grassroots rugby fields and a controversial rugby administrator also had his house shot at by a shotgun.

On the 40th anniversary of the tour, Neil Reid unravels the complex build-up to the tour, including the chilling prophecy that "New Zealanders' blood" would be spilt at rugby grounds - a claim which disturbingly came true.