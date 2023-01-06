ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin. Photo / Photosport

ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin says the indoor courts used at the event are up to WTA tour standard, in the wake of strong criticism by British star Emma Raducanu.

The 2021 US Open champion was forced to withdraw from her second round match on Thursday night, after rolling her ankle towards the end of the second set.

Afterwards the world No 78 implied that the condition of the courts had been a factor, describing it as a “freak injury”.

“The courts were incredibly slick, like very slippery,” said Raducanu. “So to be honest it’s not a surprise that this happens to someone. It’s out of my control.”

But Lamperin defended the decision to move play inside – after the constant rain – and the state of the courts.

“It’s not a decision we take lightly,” said Lamperin. “It’s a decision we take with the tournament referee and WTA supervisor. The courts have been checked and are fit to play.”

He said the courts were relaid at the start of last year and are the same surface (GreenSet), laid by the same company.

“A lot of work has been done and as far as we are concerned the courts are in playing condition,” said Lamperin.

However, the Herald understands there is a disparity in the conditions and Lamperin confirmed the outdoor courts had been refurbished just before the tournament.

When asked if the indoor courts should have been done at the same time – instead of January 2022 – he said “it’s not a question for me”.

As a long-time agent, Lamperin said he would have no issue with one of his players using the indoor courts but did express sympathy for Raducanu.

“First of all, I want to make sure she is okay,” said Lamperin. “This is my number one priority. I understand her frustrations, 10 days ahead of the Australian Open and she is coming from a season with a lot of injuries.

“We are obviously very sorry about Emma’s injury. Every player works really hard in the off-season and that is not what you expect when you play a tournament in week one.

“However, injuries happen all the time. It could have happened on outdoor courts as well. We feel bad about the situation but the courts are fit to play.”

Emma Raducanu receives medical treatment on her ankle. Photo / Photosport

Lamperin has yet to speak with Raducanu, who is having further scans to ascertain the state of the injury.

He would be following up with Raducanu and her management as soon as possible.

Given her profile, Raducanu’s comments will be widely circulated around the tennis world but are unlikely to do long-term damage.

Other players have been full of praise for the event – notably Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez – and it feels like a similar situation to 2017, when Serena Williams described the conditions as the worst she had faced in her career, after a second-round loss in severe wind.

But the tournament still attracted strong fields over the following years and Williams returned in 2020 to lift the trophy.

But Lamperin admitted the past week has been a nightmare, with rain disruptions every day and Thursday washed out.

What about the option of a roof, which has been regularly raised over the last 15 years?

“I can’t make any comment about funding,” said Lamperin. “If you ask me whether I would like a tournament with a roof, I would say yes, for sure. But we also need to be realistic. How many 250 level tournaments can actually afford to have a roof these days?”

There has also been criticism of the overall organisation and the amount of time taken to switch between indoor and outdoor courts.

Lamperin said processes have been revised and any future transitions this week will be 50 per cent faster.

He added that players have accepted the situation of a difficult week, and have been “extremely understanding”.

“Every tournament in the world has had issues with the weather,” said Lamperin. “It’s us this year. It’s obviously very challenging, not the experience we would like to deliver to the players and to the fans but we just have to deal with it.

“I don’t think long term it will have any negative impact on the tournament. This is nothing new in tennis.”

To add to a difficult 24 hours, world No 11 Holger Rune has withdrawn from the men’s tournament, citing a back injury, with Cameron Norrie replacing him as second seed.

American prospect Ben Shelton has been given a wildcard, after an impressive year, which included a victory over world No 3 Casper Ruud in August.

Over the past 12 months the 20-year-old Shelton has risen almost 500 places to his ranking of No 96.

2020 ASB Classic champion Ugo Humbert has also been rewarded with a wildcard.

Humbert was ranked as high as No 25 in June 2021 but has since slipped to No 86.

Wellington’s Kiranpal Pannu received the other direct entry after his win in the playoff tournament earlier this week.

Fellow Kiwis Ajeet Rai and Finn Reynolds have been given singles qualifying wildcards while Artem Sitak, Reynolds and Rai have got main draw doubles wildcards.