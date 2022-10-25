Rob Rush of Northland has signed for the Blues. Photo / Photosport

All you need to know as the Kiwi franchises announce their squads for the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Blues

A fresh face with a familiar name is the Blues' newest recruit for the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Northland blind-side flanker Rob Rush, son of former All Blacks and sevens legend Eric Rush, has joined the squad for the first time.

Rush attended Saint Kentigern College in Auckland, living and playing in the Blues region with club stints at East Tamaki, East Coast Bays and Kaeo as well as Northland representative level teams.

Rush explained what it means to be selected in his first Blues squad.

"I was definitely cheering, but also grateful to be part of the boys for the coming season," said Rush.

"As a newbie to the squad, I can't wait to pick the brains of those who've been around the barracks for a while. At the same time, I'm not going to back down to them. I can't wait for everything to kick off."

Blues head coach Leon MacDonald said Rush's selection presented a real opportunity to grow as a rugby player.

"Rob had a really good season for Northland and has honed his craft in the Blues region for many years now. He is a real physical presence on the side of the scrum and has an immense engine and work rate. We're excited to see what he can do in a Super Rugby environment."

Blues coach Leon MacDonald. Photo / Photosport

MacDonald was equally excited to confirm the remaining names to represent the Blues in 2023 - a squad laden with All Blacks and Super Rugby experience.

"To have a largely settled group returning is very pleasing and means we won't be starting from scratch, not only from a playing point of view but for team culture also."

Rush along with prop Josh Fusitu'a and outside back Caleb Tangitau are the only new names to the Blues squad for 2023.

Fusitu'a went to school at Auckland Grammar and came through the Blues development programme. He came into the Blues as a replacement player in 2022, making his debut against Moana Pasifika.

Meanwhile, Tangitau joins the squad having represented the All Blacks Sevens team in 2022. He won a bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and most recently a silver medal at the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens.

"We've injected some youth into our ranks such as Rob and Josh in the forwards and Caleb in the backs. The key for those younger squad members will be to soak everything up, to learn from the more experienced players and to grow as individuals," said MacDonald.

MacDonald is also well aware Blues fans are keen for their team to bring home the title in 2023.

"Obviously we want to go one further, I know the boys will come into Blues HQ ready to hit the pre-season with some purpose - we know the hard work starts this side of Christmas. We took some really promising strides last season, so for me as a coach it's about building on what went well while also bringing some fresh thinking and ideas to the table."

Blues 2023 squad

Forwards:

Adrian Choat (Auckland), Sam Darry (Canterbury), Kurt Eklund (Bay of Plenty), Josh Fusitu'a (Auckland), Alex Hodgman (Auckland), Akira Ioane (Auckland), Nepo Laulala (Counties Manukau), James Lay (Auckland), Dalton Papalii (Counties Manukau), Taine Plumtree (Wellington), Marcel Renata (Auckland), Ricky Riccitelli (Taranaki), Tom Robinson (Northland), Rob Rush (Northland), Anton Segner (Tasman), Hoskins Sotutu (Counties Manukau), Cameron Suafoa (North Harbour), James Tucker (Waikato), Patrick Tuipulotu (Auckland), Ofa Tuungafasi (Northland), Soane Vikena (Auckland).

Backs:

Beauden Barrett (Taranaki), Finlay Christie (Tasman), Caleb Clarke (Auckland), Corey Evans (Auckland), Taufa Funaki (Auckland), Bryce Heem (Auckland), Rieko Ioane (Auckland), AJ Lam (Auckland), Sam Nock (Northland), Stephen Perofeta (Taranaki), Harry Plummer (Auckland), Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (Taranaki), Zarn Sullivan (Auckland), Caleb Tangitau (Auckland), Mark Telea (North Harbour), Tanielu Tele'a (Auckland), Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Auckland)

Chiefs

The Chiefs also announced their Super Rugby squad for the 2023 season, including the return of Damian McKenzie following his stint in Japan.

The Chiefs' new additions include Ngantungane Punivai and Manaaki Selby-Rickit, both transfers from the Highlanders, and Counties Manukau rookie Peniasi Malimali.

Jared Proffit, who was named Taranaki forward of the year after this year's NPC campaign, also secures his first full-time Super Rugby contract off the back of his debut for the Hurricanes during the 2022 season.

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan says he is really excited about the 2023 season.

"There is a lot of consistency in our selection with only four new recruits, and the return of fan favourite Damian McKenzie, as additions to the squad. This is reflected in our belief that we are trending in the right direction.

"Our relatively young squad is maturing nicely and we have developed genuine cohesion and depth across the squad. We look forward to getting into our work over the summer and hitting the ground running in front of our loyal fans next year."

The other New Zealand teams are also set to announce their squads today.

Chiefs 2023 squad

Naitoa Ah Kuoi (Bay of Plenty), Kaylum Boshier (Taranaki), Sam Cane (Bay of Plenty), George Dyer (Waikato), Samipeni Finau (Waikato), Bryn Gatland (North Harbour), Josh Ioane (Otago), Luke Jacobson (Waikato), Anton Lienert-Brown (Waikato), Josh Lord (Taranaki), Peniasi Malimali (Counties Manukau), Damian McKenzie (Waikato), Laghlan McWhannell (Waikato), Atunaisa Moli (Tasman), Etene Nanai-Seturo (Counties Manukau), Alex Nankivell (Tasman), Emoni Narawa (Bay of Plenty), Ollie Norris (Waikato), Simon Parker (Waikato), Rameka Poihipi (Canterbury), Jared Proffit (Taranaki), Ngantungane Punivai (Canterbury), Cortez-Lee Ratima (Waikato), Rivez Reihana (Northland), Brodie Retallick (Hawkes Bay), Xavier Roe (Waikato), Aidan Ross (Bay of Plenty), Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Bay of Plenty), Bradley Slater (Taranaki), Pita Gus Sowakula (Taranaki), Shaun Stevenson (North Harbour), Angus Ta'avao (Auckland), Samisoni Taukei'aho (Waikato), Tyrone Thompson (Hawkes Bay), Quinn Tupaea (Waikato), Tupou Vaa'i (Taranaki), Brad Weber (Hawkes Bay), Gideon Wrampling (Waikato).