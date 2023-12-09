The New Zealand SailGP Team sits second after the opening day's racing in Dubai. Photo: Bob Martin/SailGP

The New Zealand SailGP Team made up for a slow start in Dubai with a big finish in the opening day’s racing, setting themselves up for a return to contest the podium spots when sailing resumes.

The Kiwi crew had a mixed showing in the tricky light conditions through the opening three races of the regatta, finishing sixth in the opening race, before claiming second and fourth to sit second at the end of the day.

Heading into the event, the Kiwis sat in sixth on the season leaderboard, though just two points outside of the top three.

With the season nearing its halfway point, the need to improve their position will become more and more imperative with each event.

The New Zealand crew returned to Dubai after having some success there in season three when they only missed out on a spot in the podium race due to a pre-regatta penalty which saw them docked crucial points.

With light winds in Saturday’s racing, there were plenty of changes between contests.

In the first, which saw the Kiwis finish sixth, the teams sailed with six crew on board, but that number was lowered to four in the second race.

In the final race, the course was shortened from seven legs to five, as the wind was easing off and some of the teams were struggling to stay on their foils.

The Kiwis had a strong start to the second race of the day, shooting through a gap in the middle of the fleet to sneak into second place early, trailing only Australia - who have former US driver Jimmy Spithill at the helm in place of Tom Slingsby this weekend.

There was no change at the top in the seven-leg race. While the Kiwis fell to fourth at one point, it wasn’t long before they climbed back up to second which was where they stayed.

In the final contest of the day, New Zealand helmsman Burling appeared to try and replicate the start from their second race, however this time they got caught out the back of the fleet down the opening leg.

They sailed a good race, though, and slowly began to edge their way through the field.

Ultimately, they crossed the line fourth, doing well to salvage a solid result.

At the end of the day’s racing, the Kiwis sat second on the leaderboard, five points behind leaders Australia. Day two will see the teams contest two fleet races, before the top three ranked teams go into the podium race for the event.

