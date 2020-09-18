42-year-old Jason Rutledge still taking home the win for the Southland Stags against Hawke’s Bay in Invercargill on Sunday. Video / Sky Sport

Tasman have continued their perfect start to the Mitre 10 Cup, with another bonus-point victory.

The Mako smashed Northland 54-21 in Nelson, following their 41-24 opening win over Counties Manukau, with a barrage after halftime sealing the comfortable win.

Leading 19-7 after 45 minutes, Tasman bagged three tries in seven minutes, with Fetuli Paea, Will Jordan and Sevu Reece all crossing the line to rapidly extend the hosts' advantage to 40-7.

Northland crossed twice but they were merely consolation tries as they couldn't back up their solid first-up victory over Manawatu, while Reece bagged a hat-trick in what is likely to be his last game for his new province as he prepares to link up with the All Blacks for the Bledisloe Cup tests next month.

Sevu Reece bagged a hat-trick for Tasman against Northland. Photo / Getty

"[Competition] points are really important at this time of the season, so getting another bonus point is pleasing," said Tasman co-coach Andrew Goodman, who was impressed with Reece's contribution.

"He was electric, popping up everywhere, which is what Sevu does best. If you give him the licence to look for the ball and find the space, he's pretty outstanding."

