Savea posted a video documenting his courageous attempt at unwrapping the elusive nori and assembling the onigiri. Photo / Instagram

Savea posted a video documenting his courageous attempt at unwrapping the elusive nori and assembling the onigiri. Photo / Instagram

All Blacks star Ardie Savea has embarked on a Japanese culinary escapade that landed him amid a playful blunder during his sabbatical from New Zealand.

Seeking to embrace Japan’s rich culture, Savea delved into the world of onigiri, a Japanese delicacy that’s more than just a mere rice ball – it’s an art form.

Savea strolled into a Lawson convenience store for breakfast, ready to conquer the onigiri challenge. Little did he know, the delightful dance of rice and seaweed would prove more intricate than rugby’s breakdown laws.

Savea posted a video documenting his courageous attempt at unwrapping the elusive nori and assembling the onigiri. Yet, the ever-watchful eyes of his fans were quick to catch the fumble. Enter Shaun Treeby, a fellow New Zealand rugby player who couldn’t resist chiming in on the onigiri saga.

“Brahs, you need to learn how to unwrap them,” Treeby playfully posted in the comment section, echoing the sentiments of onigiri aficionados worldwide.

The sage advice flowed in like a torrent: “On top of the onigiri triangle, you can pull the plastic down to open it while keeping the seaweed intact with rice!” one seasoned connoisseur graciously offered.

But the tale doesn’t end there; redemption is on the horizon. Savea, seizing the opportunity to showcase his culinary prowess, posted a triumphant video.

This time, he conquered the nori, skilfully pulling away at the plastic tabs with the finesse of a seasoned sushi chef. Treeby couldn’t help but express his approval: “Just looking out for you, man. That’s it, brother.”

The Herald reported in January that Savea, wife Saskia and their children, Kobe, Keeon and Kove, were enjoying their new lives in Kobe, as is teammate Brodie Retallick and his wife, Niki Thompson, a nurse, and daughters Sienna and Frankie May.

Savea and Retallick are playing for the Kobelco Kobe Steelers. Savea and Saskia enjoyed a mum-and-dad getaway, seeing the sights of Kyoto at the end of December, and the couple have also celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in Japan.

Saskia has posted pictures of the Japanese family’s time so far, and include visiting temples and gaming arcades, enjoying time in Osaka, and feeding deer, which she said was one of their favourite things to do.

Saskia brought the kids home to New Zealand this week, telling her followers they would return to Kobe in March.

Since his family left, Savea has shown followers of his Instagram broadcast channel, ASAV, videos and pictures of him with teammates. In one video, which the former AB captain captioned “balance with my brothers in Japan”, it showed the boys with Red Bull cans, masses of chocolate, and what looked to be kava being ladled out from a non-traditional punchbowl.

Step-by-step guide on how to wrap nori on onigiri

Ingredients:

Cooked Japanese short-grain rice (seasoned with a bit of salt and sometimes rice vinegar)

Nori (seaweed) sheets

Fillings of your choice (common fillings include pickled plum, grilled salmon, tuna, or any other desired ingredient)

Water (to moisten your hands)

Instructions:

Prepare the rice: Allow the cooked rice to cool slightly until it’s comfortable to handle. Optionally, you can moisten your hands with a bit of water to prevent the rice from sticking to your hands.

Prepare the nori sheets: Cut the nori sheets into halves or thirds, depending on the size you prefer. You can toast the nori sheets lightly over an open flame or a hot stove for a few seconds to enhance the flavour.

Assemble the onigiri: Moisten your hands with a bit of water. Take a handful of rice (about the size of your palm) and place it in the centre of your hand.

Add the filling: Add a small amount of your chosen filling in the centre of the rice. Avoid overstuffing to make it easier to shape.

Shape the onigiri: Cup your hands and gently press and shape the rice around the filling, forming a triangular or rounded shape. Make sure the filling is well enclosed within the rice.

Wrap with nori: Take a piece of nori and place the shiny side down on a clean surface or your hand. Position the rice ball in the centre of the nori sheet. Fold the nori over the onigiri, covering one side. If you have a strip of nori, you can use it to bind the onigiri, wrapping it around the middle to secure the nori.

Seal the nori: Moisten the edge of the nori with a bit of water to help it adhere and seal the onigiri.

Repeat: Repeat the process for each onigiri until all are wrapped.