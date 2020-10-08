All you need to know about Ian Foster's first All Blacks team

It's the start of a new era in All Blacks history, and coach Ian Foster has wasted no time making his mark.

Taking the reins following Steve Hansen's departure after the unsuccessful 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign, Foster has had to bide his time before finally being able to announce the first 23-man squad of his tenure due to the crippling Covid-19 pandemic.

But that opportunity came on Friday, ahead of Sunday's first Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies in Wellington.

Among the surprise inclusions in his squad is Rieko Ioane starting at centre, with Jack Goodhue moving to second five-eighth and incumbent No 12 Anton Lienert-Brown being forced to the bench.

Foster has also selected Jordie Barrett on the right wing, with Sevu Reece dropping out of the 23.

If the squad tells us anything, it's that Foster won't have any problem moving away from the status quo.