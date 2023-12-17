Richie Mounga of Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo in action during the Japan Rugby League One match against Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath. Photo / Getty

Former All Blacks Richie Mo’unga and Shannon Frizell got one over their old skipper Sam Cane in the latest round of action in Japan Rugby League One.

Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo edged Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath 26-19, with both Frizell and Mo’unga playing key parts in the win. Mo’unga set up the opening try of the game, with a line break close to the line before passing to winger Atsuki Kuwayama in the 10th minute. Mo’unga also played a hand in the second try, kicking across field to Jone Naikabula, who then chipped ahead and scored. The third Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo try came just before halftime when Cane ran off the back of a scrum but Mo’unga forced a loose ball in the tackle, with prop Sena Kimura scoring on the turnover.

Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath came back from 19-6 down to make it 19-16 before Frizell scored the decisive try midway through the second half, which Mo’unga then converted.

Cane, starting at No. 8, again played a full 80 minutes for Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath.

Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo now have two wins from two games and sit second on the table behind Saitama Wild Knights.

In other games, the Kobelco Kobe Steelers, featuring Ardie Savea and Brodie Retallick, also won their second game of the season, defeating Shizoka BlueRevs 30-26. A late Kanta Matsunaga try and a Bryn Gatland conversion secured the win.

Aaron Smith and Beauden Barrett both started in Toyota Verblitz 24-22 loss to Yokohama Canon Eagles. Smith scored with seven minutes left, with Barrett converting to close the gap to two points, but the Canon Eagles, down to 14 men, held on to win.