Ayesha Leti-I'iga returns from injury to make her World Cup debut against Scotland. Photo / Photosport

After suffering an injury just weeks out from the beginning of the World Cup, Black Ferns star Ayesha Leti-I'iga admits there were moments where she feared the worst.

The form player in the country this year, the 23-year-old was diagnosed with a grade one tear in her calf muscle in the build-up to the Black Ferns' warm-up test against Japan.

That match was three weeks out from their World Cup opener against Australia, and Leti-I'iga wasn't sure she would still be in the squad when the tournament came around.

"There were a few doubts; let's say I probably thought I would have gone home and been replaced," she said. "But I'm so grateful for this opportunity and to see my sisters run out [at the World Cup] has been awesome.

"If anything, it was a blessing in disguise because I learnt how to serve my team off the field and that's made the bonds so much stronger."

This weekend, five weeks after suffering the injury, the explosive wing will finally get to run out with her Black Ferns teammates on the World Cup stage.

Leti-I'iga will start on the left wing for the side's final pool match against Scotland in Whangārei tomorrow, looking to work her way back to the form that caught they eyes of so many earlier in the year.

"When I was told [I was in the team] I was a bit emotional and overwhelmed," she said.

"I've played in the black jersey for a couple of games now, but I haven't played in a World Cup, so this one means so much to me."

Ayesha Leti-I'iga will return for the Black Ferns' test against Scotland. Photo / Getty Images

After impressing throughout Super Rugby Aupiki for her Hurricanes Poua side, Leti-I'iga took that form with her into the Pacific Four tournament earlier in the year with Black Ferns.

In five tests in 2022, she has scored seven tries, causing havoc for defences with a combination of footwork, speed and strength to leave defenders clutching at air. Before her injury, she was the standout player in the country.

"It's great to have her back," Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith said. "She's had four really good weeks of training and getting back into it, recovering from that slight calf injury. It's pretty exciting having her back in there.

"To me, Ayesha was the best player in the world during the Pac Four. She was just unbelievable, outstanding."

Leti-I'iga will join a new look back trio alongside fellow wing Renee Wickliffe and fullback Renee Holmes, with the team's top try scorers in the World Cup, Portia Woodman (five) and Ruby Tui (three), not in the squad, having featured heavily in the Ferns' first two matches of the tournament.

While resting the Northland native Woodman may not be a popular decision with the local fans on Saturday, it's an important decision for Smith and his coaching staff to make as they ensure everyone in the squad comes in at their best ahead of their quarter-final next weekend which, if the Black Ferns secure the top seed, will also be played in Whangārei.

The Black Ferns have already secured their spot in the knockout stages, alongside Canada and England, with this weekend's match against Scotland playing a factor in their seeding for the next stage of the tournament. A bonus point win likely secures the top seed for the Black Ferns, as they go into the weekend with a 22-point advantage on Canada in points differential.

"A few of the girls are pretty sore," Smith admitted. "We've trained on a sand-based pitch in Auckland so there are quite a few tight calves and tight hamstrings, so it's really important that we give them the opportunity to get right.

"That's mixed with the fact that we've got 32 really good players, so I'll never stress. If someone else has got to come in, I'm fine with that. We've got real quality in the team."

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Renee Wickliffe, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Hazel Tubic, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Pip Love.

Reserves: Natalie Delamare, Krystal Murray, Tanya Kalounivale, Chelsea Bremner, Kendra Reynolds, Kendra Cocksedge, Sylvia Brunt, Ruahei Demant.