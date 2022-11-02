Renee Holmes will return as fullback for the Black Ferns' semifinal against France. Photo / Photosport

The Black Ferns have turned to specialisation in a key position for their World Cup semifinal against France this weekend.

Making just one change to the starting XV from their quarterfinal win over Wales, Renee Holmes returns to fullback, Ruby Tui moves back onto the wing, while Ayesha Leti-I’iga will move back to the bench.

Tui, Holmes and Portia Woodman will combine in the backline for the second time this tournament, after starting their opening-night win over Australia alongside each other.

“Renee is a specialist 15 and has been playing well there for us, we also see Ayesha as an incredible impact player so we know she will come on and make a difference in the game,” Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith said of the selection.

It’s a considered approach to the match from the selection team. While the backline of Tui, Woodman and Leti-I’iga – all wings by trade - proved as explosive as anticipated in the quarter-final against Wales, the return of Holmes sees a similar attacking threat remain. But as a specialist fullback, Holmes’ positional play is strong, she carries out her role well at both ends and provides another kicking option – both goal-kicking and in open play.

Holmes has been the primary goal kicker for the Black Ferns when on the park throughout the tournament – although Ruahei Demant was impressive in that area last weekend – and in what is expected to be a physical battle against France, goal kicking could ultimately prove the difference.

It’s a moment the Black Ferns’ season has been building towards, with a heightened interest given France have won their last four tests against the New Zealand side, however, this will be their first meeting in New Zealand.

So far through the tournament, France have backed a good territorial kicking game and brick-wall defence to outmuscle opponents; a style that is the polar opposite of the Black Ferns’ all-out attacking style.

While that has worked so far this year for the New Zealanders, Saturday night’s test against France shapes up as exactly that.

“It’s going to take our best game of the season to win,” Smith admitted.

“We’ve had a lot of catching up to do this year so to win on Saturday, our players will have to manage the pressure and play the game with courage.

“It’s a real privilege to be playing in a World Cup, at Eden Park, so we need to be excited about that, not overwhelmed.”

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Portia Woodman, Ruahei Demant (co-captain), Kendra Cocksedge, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love.

Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Kennedy Simon (co-captain), Ariana Bayler, Hazel Tubic, Ayesha Leti-I’iga.