The first round of Rugby World Cup pool matches has brought some superb performances. NZ Herald Sport has compiled a team from the first round comprising 15 of the best players.

Have a different team? Let us know who you’d pick instead in the comments.

1. Reda Wardi - France

An impressive outing in just his third test start. Contributed to the mammoth French pack and performed all his duties both with ball in hand and at scrum time.

2. Peato Mauvaka - France

Came on after 10 minutes through injury and lit the game up. Monster hits, deft touches in loose play and even a chip-and-chase following a break down the blindside. Nearly set up a try with a quick tap that lead to a counterattack. A benchmark substitute performance that will be tough to beat.

George Ford kicks a penalty against Argentina. Photo / Getty Images

3. Uini Atonio - France

Earned his side six points worth of kicking chances with scrum penalties against the All Blacks - not afraid to haul his frame into contact either.

4. Tadhg Beirne - Ireland

As close to a man-of-the-match performance as you’ll get without winning it. Pure ticker shown as his side held an unassailable lead when he crossed for the second of two tries - the kind of effort coaches love.

5. Scott Barrett - New Zealand

One of the few for the All Blacks that turned in a solid performance for 80 minutes. Worked for every metre in contact and kept himself busy with plenty of carries.

6: Courtney Lawes - England

Superb from the skipper when they needed leadership after a red card. Two turnover penalty wins were massive momentum swings, and his tackling was immense.

7: Pieter-Steph du Toit - South Africa

Made tackles, carried strongly and was rewarded with a try for his efforts. Reminder of why he was Player of the Year in 2019. Spare a thought for any first-five staring down the barrel of du Toit.

8: Gregory Alldritt - France

Being the best No. 8 on the paddock when sharing one with Ardie Savea is not easy. Breakdown, defence and ball-carrying - he is a complete loose forward and showed it at Stade de France.

9: Antoine Dupont - France

One of the sharpest rugby brains going. Decisions made whether to run, kick or pass were always the right ones. A lot of love out there for Aaron Smith, but France won, so Dupont edges for the first round.

10: George Ford - England

There’s something about English first-fives and kicking goals in World Cups. Scored all 27 of England’s points from his boot - including a hat-trick of drop-goals in the space of just 10 minutes. Johnny Wilkinson’s legacy lives on.

11. Mark Telea - New Zealand

Best of the All Blacks – calm and composed when scoring the first, slick and dashing to grab their second. Was a questionable call to substitute him when down by less than a score.

12: Bundee Aki - Ireland

The best on the field for Ireland against Romania - seemed to have a hand in every one of the 82 points scored. Showed he still has plenty of pace in scoring his own try and laid on a few assists to boot.

13: Waisea Nayacalevu - Fiji

Had a first half to remember - scoring one after an incredible run through the heart of Wales and then found Radradra with a miracle offload for another. Was stifled somewhat as Fiji failed to get their backline firing in the second half, but one to watch this tournament.

14: Mark Nawaqanitawase - Australia

The brightest spark of the Wallabies this year and continued to be so against Georgia. A huge play with a 50:22 that lead to Australia’s first try and ran for over 100 metres while crossing the chalk once himself.

15: Thomas Ramos - France

To win tight World Cup games, you need to keep the scoreboard ticking over, and Ramos’ boot did just that for France. His laser penalties don’t get much straighter. Competed fearlessly for the high ball, but did have one absolute howler.