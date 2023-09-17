By Liam Napier in Toulouse

Glancing down in shock at the gaping wound on his leg at Twickenham, Tyrel Lomax feared his World Cup dream was over before it began.

The target="_blank">All Blacks tighthead prop needed 30 stitches – half of those internal – after a stray plastic blade from South African fullback Damian Willemse’s boot sliced open his thigh amid the widespread carnage of the 35-7 defeat on the eve of the World Cup.

“When I did it my first thought was that I was going to be heading home. That was my initial reaction,” Lomax reflected in Toulouse, almost one month on from the incident.

“I went to get up and glanced at my leg and I could see my thigh muscle. I was in a little bit of shock I didn’t quite know what to do. I wasn’t aware how I did it until after the game. I didn’t think a boot could do that.”

For someone squeamish at the sight of blood, clapping eyes on his muscle was rather confronting.

Tyrel Lomax prepares to leave the pitch after suffering a gash in his thigh against South Africa. Photo / Getty

“I couldn’t quite feel it. I was just in shock,” Lomax said. “I remember trying to grab it and close it because I thought it was going to start pouring out with blood.”

Fortunately for Lomax he is now well down the road to recovery as he stands on the cusp of realising his World Cup dream.

After a week in a brace to let the stitches heal, he is slowly progressing towards a return for the All Blacks third pool match against Italy that will determine their quarterfinal fate.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane, midfielder Jordie Barrett and blindside Shannon Frizell, all of whom are yet to feature at this World Cup, are on track to return for Italy, too.

Multiple boxing sessions with All Blacks trainer Nic Gill helped maintain Lomax’s fitness while he could not run but, in a positive sign, he engaged in full eight-on-eight scrummaging sessions last week.

“The surgeon did a good job stitching it up and our medical team have done a good job so I’m happy with how it’s come together. I’m happy to be here and have a chance to play at a World Cup.

“It was quite a funny feeling when I could start putting a bit of weight on it. My quad was pretty much asleep so I had to regain strength and the bend, the range of movement, is probably the last thing that’s come back.”

Since his test debut in 2018 Lomax has endured an intermittent impact on the All Blacks. The Hurricanes prop missed selection for the last World Cup, and for the next two years was largely used off the bench.

The turning point came last year when Lomax was recalled following the All Blacks home series loss to Ireland. Promoted in a new-look front-row alongside Ethan de Groot for the upset triumph at Ellis Park, Lomax nailed that daunting audition. He’s started every test he’s played since to stamp his presence on the international scene.

“I came in last year with a bit of a chip on my shoulder,” Lomax said. “I felt I had a lot to prove to this team and the world. My mindset has stayed the same even through this year.”

It’s no coincidence Lomax’s rapid development coincides with Jason Ryan’s arrival as All Blacks forwards coach.

As Ryan notes, Lomax always possessed the ability to anchor the scrum while offering the mobility and ball skills demanded from modern-day props but he needed to produce that consistently.

“He’s really stood up for us as the All Blacks tighthead,” Ryan said. “He’s grown his game. He’s grown his body. He’s been challenged around his professionalism and making sure he understands he’s putting the best he can into his body to make sure he gets the maximum output. He’s made some good shifts there.

“The last two or three years he’s probably been a bit up and down with his Super Rugby form but he’s come in and been a real warrior for us in the All Blacks. I’m proud of the way he’s taken his opportunity because someone needed to. He’s got a good ball carry in him and he gets around the track really well.”

The next chance for Lomax to prove those qualities to the world should come in his belated World Cup debut against Italy.

Get full coverage of the Rugby World Cup.