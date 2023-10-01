By Liam Napier in Lyon

Jordie Barrett and Shannon Frizell could prove transformational figures for the All Blacks World Cup campaign.

Rugby is simple at times. Whether it’s the set piece or quick, clean ruck ball, so much of the All Blacks game is built on generating a front foot platform.

When the All Blacks forwards dominate their opposition, everything flows. More often than not they emerge victorious. Italy was an extreme example - a night where the All Blacks pack chewed up and spat out their opposites at every turn to roll out the red carpet and inspire the second largest romp in history against the Azzurri.

The not-so-secret ingredient to the All Blacks grasping rare consistency in their three, successive Rugby Championship victories earlier this year was their forward pack’s impressive platform.

When the All Blacks didn’t get this right against the Springboks at Twickenham in August, they fell to pieces. And in the World Cup opening defeat to France, when their scrum buckled and their breakdown was compromised, the All Blacks couldn’t recover.

“It’s nothing special, nothing secret,” All Blacks playmaker Richie Mo’unga said of how the team can regain consistency. “Winning dominance in our carries and cleans allows us to play eyes-up footy which we’re really good at.

“Also relying on our forwards to execute and put pressure on their set piece. As you saw in the weekend that puts us in good parts of the field and gives our backs opportunities.

“You’ve seen games where we haven’t performed well - penalties, set piece and getting stuck in the wrong areas have been the main problem.”

Generating front foot ball and winning the breakdown is much easier with powerful ball carriers punching through the line. This is where the All Blacks sorely missed Frizell and Barrett.

In some rugby aspects, there is no replacing size and strength.

Frizell adds a different dynamic in this regard by providing the missing balance for the All Blacks loose forwards. When Frizell thumps forward he creates time and space for Mo’unga and the All Blacks backline directors to scan their options.

The same is true for Barrett. While he possesses innate vision, a booming boot and an array of skills - as is evident from the cross-field kick to set up Will Jordan’s try against Italy - Barrett’s greatest asset to the All Blacks is his fearless ability to cart the ball forward to buy invaluable time and space.

No other second five-eighth option for the All Blacks can fulfill that brief.

“They’ve been massive,” Mo’unga said of Barrett and Frizell. “You saw on the weekend what they bring. Shannon is a key person in the lineout but also his carrying around the field. You can’t replace the power and size he brings. It’s good to have those players inject themselves back in this part of the tournament.

“When we get our ball going forward we’re a pretty difficult team to stop.”

Of the injured quartet to feature for the first time at this World Cup against Italy, Frizell and Barrett are the most influential.

All Blacks defence coach Scott McLeod noted Frizell, who emerged from a two-month absence, and Barrett’s immediate impact.

“They haven’t played a lot of footy but they both played really well,” McLeod said. “They’ve been engaged the last few weeks in terms of what the expectation is and what they needed to deliver. They weren’t perfect by any means but they performed really well. It’s pleasing those guys can come back and do that.”

Sam Cane and Tyrel Lomax, after starting off the bench last weekend, are expected to continue their comebacks by rejoining the starting team for the All Blacks final pool match against Uruguay.

“There’s some guys who have returned from injury who need some game time,” McLeod said. “It’s also about building our competitiveness among positions and growing our game. I haven’t seen the finalised team yet but I imagine there could be a few disappointments.”

While Uruguay should prove a stepping stone to the quarter-finals, Mo’unga made it clear the All Blacks are taking nothing for granted.

“The reality is we have to get this week right to get next week. The facts are we don’t have a quarter-final booked,” Mo’unga said. “That’s the focus of the team - this week and this week only.

“Going back-to-back with dominant performances means a lot to us. It’s about not being satisfied with Italy and taking the next step, and building on that, otherwise all that hard work will be undone.”

