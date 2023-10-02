South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi leaves the field after a head clash against Tonga. Photo / AP

The Springboks have called in 2019 Rugby World Cup winner Lukhanyo Am to replace injured wing Makazole Mapimpi.

Am, who is a specialist centre, is South Africa’s second injury replacement after first five Handre Pollard, another World Cup winner four years ago, who was brought in when hooker Malcolm Marx was ruled out.

Mapimpi has a fractured eye socket and will be out for 4-6 weeks, South African director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said.

Mapimpi was injured in a tackle by Tongan halfback Augustine Pulu that led to the players clashing heads in Sunday’s Pool B game in Marseille. Mapimpi left the field following the collision.

Erasmus said Mapimpi might also have a fractured cheekbone.

South Africa beat Tonga 49-18 in their final pool game to move to the brink of the quarter-finals. The defending champions have to wait for the match between Ireland and Scotland on Saturday to be certain of a place in the last eight.

The 33-year-old Mapimpi was a Rugby World Cup winner with South Africa in 2019 but came to this tournament as a backup to first-choice wings Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Am was also a key part of the Springboks’ 2019 triumph and set up the first try of the final against England for Mapimpi.

Am and Pollard initially missed out on this year’s World Cup squad because of injury but were among a group of players put on standby. Am was back in training after recovering from the knee injury he sustained in August, the Springboks said.

