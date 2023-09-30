Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Rugby World Cup 2023: Sam Cane’s return comes with timely message for All Blacks

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
All Blacks captain Sam Cane shared his advice for a defeated Italy following their 96 - 17 thrashing in Lyon. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

By Liam Napier in Lyon

Sam Cane’s return is a sure sign the All Blacks are building - and that they have more to give. The captain’s comeback comes with a timely message, too, by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport

Watch: Wild end of game home goal

Watch: Wild end of game home goal

This clip will leave you with a few questions? Ref awards conversion after oppersition player accidentally kicks the ball over the posts, ending the game in draw. Video / @goodbadrugby