NZ Herald reporter Cheree Kinnear and Newstalk ZB's Elliot Smith unpack the All Blacks' 2023 Rugby World Cup victory over Namibia in Toulouse. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot will miss two matches at the Rugby World Cup after being hit with a three week suspension for his dangerous tackle against Namibia.

De Groot was initially given a yellow card which was then upgraded to red after connecting with the head of Namibian loose forward Adriaan Booysen in the 71-3 rout.

The suspension will be reduced by one week after de Groot completes a World Rugby online tackle school. He’ll miss the final two pool matches against Italy and Uruguay but will be free to play in the likelihood the All Blacks reach the quarter-finals.

While de Groot struggled at scrum time in defeats to the Springboks and France in recent weeks he has established his presence as the bolted on starting All Blacks loosehead for the past year and would, therefore, be a major loss.

Tournament rules dictate suspended players cannot be replaced, which leaves Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Tamaiti Williams, the latter yet to make his World Cup debut, set to step into the loosehead void.

More to come...

Get full coverage of the Rugby World Cup.