Black Ferns Arihiana Marino-tauhinu, Kendra Cocksedge, Amy Du Plessis & Santo Taumata along with coaches Wayne Smith & Sir Graham Henry reveal both the nerves and excitement ahead of the Rugby World Cup on Saturday. Video / NZ Herald

Evolution meets revolution as the Black Ferns headline their maiden home World Cup.

Women's rugby's slow burn - some might suggest glacial - progress approaches an apex as it showcases three matches on today's World Cup opening day at a sold-out Eden Park.

Such scenes, that includes a popular Rita Ora performance, are a far cry from the inaugural unsanctioned World Cup when the pioneering Black Ferns paid $5000 to represent their country. Player welfare was not on the radar as they played four games in nine days, with 48 hours between the semifinals and final.

More than three decades on from that 1991 tournament, nerves, anticipation and emotions swirl among the revamped Black Ferns squad featuring 17 World Cup rookies.

Marking the landmark occasion with a dominant victory against the Wallaroos would go a long way to building belief and capturing hearts and minds the Black Ferns hope to inspire over the next six weeks.

Wayne Smith will be a central figure in that quest.

While more recognised for his widespread influence on men's rugby, Smith's affiliation with the women's game stretches back to his great mate Laurie O'Reilly who led the Crusadettes, the University of Canterbury women's team, on their tour to the United States and Europe in 1988.

One year later O'Reilly selected and coached the first New Zealand women's team.

"It's been a big evolution when you think of Laurie and the Crusadettes who travelled to England. I think they were away 27 days and played 21 games. They slept on the floors in pubs in Wales," Smith, now Black Ferns director of rugby, said as he reflected on the incomparable stage his team seeks to embrace.

Amy du Plessis of the Black Ferns runs in for a try during the International Women's test match between the New Zealand Black Ferns and Japan. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

In another example of the gradually shifting landscape Smith, under the title technical advisor, recalled helping the Darryl Suasua-coached Black Ferns thump then world champions England 67-0 in Christchurch in 1997.

"We stayed at Burnham military camp and played a test against England there. Now we're at Eden Park and staying at the Rydges.

"It probably needed a revolution. It's been a long time but there's real progress being made now and that's really exciting for the game. These women in future generations will be encouraging their children to play rugby. If you want an explosion of the game that's one of the ways it can happen."

While New Zealand has since fallen behind England and France's professional women's competitions, progress Smith references is evident in Super Rugby Aupiki's expanding pathways and the 29 full-time Black Ferns contracts agreed earlier this year.

On a broader scale, progress goes well beyond New Zealand, to Fijiana. Reaching the start line of their first World Cup involved overcoming prejudice, shame and stinging criticism to forge a sense of empowerment that will see others follow their ground-breaking lead.

The revolutionary part of the equation comes back to Smith leading the restoration of the Black Ferns mana.

One of New Zealand's most successful teams, having claimed five World Cups, four in succession following their first title in 1998, start this home tournament as defending champions. Yet they, and everyone else, are firmly chasing England.

Last year's torrid northern tour featuring four record defeats - that sparked the damning cultural review, drastic overhaul of the team's leadership and, ultimately, head coach Glenn Moore's resignation - offers context to the Black Ferns pursuit.

From that nadir, reaching the final would be a mighty effort.

Ruby Tui of the Black Ferns sings the national anthem ahead of the International Women's test match between the New Zealand Black Ferns and Japan. Getty Images.

Veteran halfback Kendra Cocksedge, entering her fourth World Cup, noted the impact of Smith and his high-powered coaching team Wes Clarke, Whitney Hansen, Mike Cron, Allan Bunting and Sir Graham Henry.

"I sat up at NZ Rugby in January really worried about this team and the Black Ferns," Cocksedge said.

"What I love is holy heck, I was sitting in the room last night thinking we've come a long way and we're ready. I thought we'd be ready but I didn't know how good we'd be. It's amazing how much things have changed in a short space of time.

"I've been asked multiple times if we're going to bridge the gap between us, England and France and I 100 per cent believe we're going to do that. We've got the support from the home crowd, we're so pumped, we want to put a good performance out there this week and every weekend to come."

England, riding an unprecedented 25-test winning streak, are a daunting juggernaut. France and Canada are proper contenders, too.

Smith knows the Black Ferns have a proud legacy to uphold but also conscious that claiming the crown would represent a miracle six-month transformation.

"Having won five World Cups there's definitely expectation and an understanding of who we are, and who's been before us. That doesn't mean a lot out on the field," Smith said.

"The game has changed. You've got the early stages of the professional game here and women coming from Europe who have been professional for a few years now – there's been a lot of money poured into their game.

"The landscape is slightly different, but the expectation remains. My expectation is we play freely, we play how we want to, and don't let the pressure get to us."

Led by the devotion to attacking intent, Smith has pulled every trump card to help the Black Ferns. Behind the scenes All Blacks greats Dan Carter, Keven Mealamu, Conrad Smith, Ben Smith and Ma'a Nonu have all been used in various mentoring roles. In recent weeks Six60 and Taika Waititi are among those to visit their camp.

After six straight wins this year, responsibility now rests with the players to seize the new dawn, the chance to redefine their future, on the ultimate stage.

"We're throwing everything at it," Smith said. "That doesn't guarantee anything but we're giving it everything we've got so hopefully we go well."