Scott Wisemantel has left his role as Wallabies attacking coach. Photo / Getty Images

An unforeseen hurdle has emerged in the Wallabies’ preparations ahead of this year’s Rugby World Cup with assistant coach Scott Wisemantel leaving his role with the team.

Just eight months out from the sport’s major tournament, the Wallabies attacking coach has resigned his role with immediate effect in order to focus on interests outside of rugby, both in his personal life and business endeavours.

The 52-year-old joined the Wallabies ahead of the 2020 international season for his second stint with the national team, having first been with the side in 2004.

Wisemantel was no stranger to coaching on the World Cup stage, working as an assistant coach for Australia, Samoa, Japan and England across the last four tournaments, and his experience will be a big loss for the side.

“While this has been a very difficult decision, it’s one that’s best for me and my family at this point in time,” Wisemantel said of the decision.

“The World Cup is the pinnacle of our sport and requires 100 per cent commitment and that’s something I’m unfortunately unable to give at the moment.

“I’ve loved being with this team under Dave (Rennie) and wish them all the best for their season and in the World Cup later this year.”

Head coach Rennie said the Wallabies worked to retain Wisemantel’s services, but were ultimately unable to persuade him to remain on.

“He’s hugely respected around the world, has a mountain of experience at International level and an incredible rapport with our players.

“While we did all we could to try and keep Scott, we respect his decision and wish him, Gabs and the girls all the best.

“He’s been a massive part of this group for the past three years and we’ll miss him.”

Wisemantel is the second coach to leave the side in the last six months, after defence coach Matt Taylor stepped away in August.

The Wallabies have begun the process in their search for a replacement, with a training squad set to enter a four-day camp on the Gold Coast next week.