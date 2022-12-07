Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Rugby: New Zealand Rugby prepared to break tradition for next All Blacks coach

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson as the press conference to announce Foster's retention. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson as the press conference to announce Foster's retention. Photo / Photosport

Feverish interest in the process to appoint the next All Blacks coach overshadowed Dame Patsy Reddy’s unveiling as New Zealand Rugby’s first female chairman on Thursday, with chief executive Mark Robinson giving the strongest indication

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport