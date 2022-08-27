Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Rugby league: New Zealand Warriors star opts out of Kiwis' World Cup campaign

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
The Panthers dominated in their match against the Warriors, winning 46-12. Video / Sky Sport

The Panthers dominated in their match against the Warriors, winning 46-12. Video / Sky Sport

The Kiwis squad for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup in England will be missing a key contributor, with a Warriors star having made himself unavailable for the showpiece event in October. Michael Burgess reports.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.