Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Rugby Championship: Gregor Paul - The biggest reason for the All Blacks' drastic turnaround

4 minutes to read
The All Blacks regained the No 1 ranking from the world champion Springboks for the first time since late 2018, and placed one hand on the Rugby Championship title, with their eighth straight win of the year. Video / Sky Sports

The All Blacks regained the No 1 ranking from the world champion Springboks for the first time since late 2018, and placed one hand on the Rugby Championship title, with their eighth straight win of the year. Video / Sky Sports

Gregor Paul
By:

Sports writer

OPINON:

The rugby events of last year increasingly appear in need of being reclassified as an aberration.

A set of barely comprehensible circumstances caused havoc and produced results and performances that were wildly unpredictable and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.