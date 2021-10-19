Racing: Probabeel start probably depends on the weather

Probabeel (inner) and Brett Prebble narrowly defeat Nonconformist. Photo / Bruno Cannatelli

The weather watch has started for glamour mare Probabeel heading into Saturday's A$5million Cox Plate at The Valley in Melbourne.

The four-time group one winner joins fellow Kiwi galloper Callsign Mav in the small but very select weight-for-age field, the pair drawing well at barrier seven for Probabeel and five for Callsign Mav.

But the race has incredible depth for only a 10-horse field, including Zaaki, Verry Elleegant and Caulfield Guineas winner Anamoe, the latter drawing the outside barrier 10.

While Probabeel was outstanding being Zaaki in the A$1million Might And Power at Caulfield 11 days ago she is still not absolutely certain to start on Saturday, even though she is in pristine condition.

Her connections have suggested she would not start on a slow track and while that is not expected there is rain forecast for Melbourne both Thursday and Friday and if the weather takes a turn for the worse then her role in the race could be in jeopardy.

Her back up plan if she was withdrawn because of a wet track would be the A$1million Empire Rose at Flemington on Saturday week.

Meanwhile, champion trainer Chris Waller is backing Verry Elleegant to bounce back off a rare flat run last start for the great race.

Waller said all the indications were that Verry Elleegant was not at her best with her unplaced Turnbull Stakes run but he was glad to report the signs were much better with the mare just a few days out from the Cox Plate.

"We've just found that she was a bit flat," he told media.

"Soundness was good but her appetite was a bit down on what it should be and since then everything is back to normal.

"She's eating just as much now as she was going into the (last year's) Caulfield Cup, which is more than what she was eating going into the Turnbull.

"As the good old horseman will tell you, the feed bin is the best sign. If they clean up their feed the next morning, they are thriving so that's where Verry Elleegant is now.

"She just needs to prove herself around The Valley."

Chris Waller is fresh off winning The Everest and is chasing a fifth Cox Plate victory with Verry Elleegant on Saturday.Verry Elleegant has run just once at The Valley when unplaced in the Cox Plate two years ago but Waller said it will be a different mare facing the starter this Saturday.

"I would genuinely forget that," he said of her 12th placing in 2019.

"We've seen her form since then go to a whole new level.

"I think she's a more mature, more tractable horse now and one who is ready for that Cox Plate pressure."

Waller admits he was taken aback by Incentivise's Caulfield Cup performance, labelling him a superstar.

"I couldn't believe he won to tell you the truth. Brett Prebble did not panic. He could easily have pushed the button to lead going out of the straight but he didn't.

"He kept the horse in a nice rhythm and gee, he covered some ground then he got into a beautiful spot but then again Brett knew what he wanted and started to roll from a long way out.

"Gee, not many horses can do that. He is a superstar. It is simple as that."