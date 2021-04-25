Racing: Mai Tai drinks in more success at Awapuni

Mai Tai was victorious at Awapuni. Photo / Race Images

Progressive mare Mai Tai added another feather to her cap when she picked up her first victory at stakes level with a win in the Anzac Mile (1600m) at Awapuni yesterday.

Sent out a warm favourite ($2.60) for the race, punters never had a moment of concern courtesy of a picture-perfect ride by Sam Collett.

Collett made full use of an inside barrier to settle Mai Tai in behind a solid pace set up by eventual runner-up Quiz Kid. Collett made her move to loom into contention at the point of the home bend, angling into the centre of the track in search of better footing.

Quiz Kid fought hard in the straight, but Mai Tai always looked to have his measure, gaining the upper hand in the final 100m and moving clear for a decisive half-length victory, with Cambridge visitor Pierina flashing home late for third.

Trainer Jamie Richards watched the race from Auckland after celebrating his father Paul's 60th birthday overnight and was delighted with the performance.

"She's a promising mare who has just taken time to mature," he said.

"She's been getting better all season and has worked her way nicely through the grades.

"She's not the easiest mare to train and has her moments but the team at home have done a super job with her.

Bred and raced by the Hawkins family under their Llanhennock Trust banner, Mai Tai completed a wonderful weekend for them after Kolding, who was bred at Wentwood Grange by longtime client Warren Pegg, took out the Group 1 All Aged Stakes (1400m) at Royal Randwick while Easifar, who the Hawkins' bred and sold, was successful at Doomben for trainer Chris Waller in the Listed Princess Stakes (1630m).

Sean Hawkins said the family were pinching themselves after such a stunning weekend of results.

"It's been absolutely amazing and something we couldn't dream of," he said.

"It's very special to get that win with Mai Tai as she was a foster foal and has a special place in the hearts of all of our staff here on the farm.

"She has a massive fan club, who text and Facebook message each other about her, as they just adore her."

Hawkins made special mention of Pride Of Dubai filly Easifar, purchased by bloodstock agent Guy Mulcaster for well-known breeder and owner Debbie Kepitis, who has several broodmares based at the Hawkins' property. "We were just thrilled for Easifar as she tries so hard in her races, so she deserved to get a good win," Hawkins said. "It can be a very tough game so you have to celebrate your wins and we will definitely be doing that."

- NZ Racing Desk