All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea finding a gap against Ireland at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

As the Rugby World Cup draws nearer, Phil Gifford highlights eight secrets for success at the showpiece in France.

1) Have a unified, brutally honest coaching team

The volume of the discussions when Graham Henry, Steve Hansen and Wayne Smith were directing the All Blacks could get so loud Smith’s wife sometimes feared it’d end in tears. But they always buried the hatchets, and never in each other’s backs. In the current coaching group too, egos are all in control. Under Ian Foster, you can guarantee there’s the same freedom to express ideas, and for them to be given a fair hearing, that there was in the Henry era.

2) Know your enemy

Video analysis is a massive part of international rugby. One of Foster’s key areas, when he came into the All Blacks, was his ability to distil what he saw on a screen into clearly articulated information. Leading into the opening match of the 2023 Cup in Paris, the All Blacks will have been scouring every move the French have made in recent tests. And should New Zealand face Ireland later in the tournament, Joe Schmidt, Ireland’s coach for seven years to 2019, will know the Irish so well he could probably predict what their players will eat for breakfast on game day.

3) Have a tireless, follow me, leader

Your captain doesn’t have to be a great orator, just as long as he’s respected for his commitment on the field. In Japan four years ago, South Africa were led to victory by Siya Kolisi, a fiercely hard-working flanker. In 2011 and 2015 the All Blacks had Richie McCaw, another fearless flanker. Forget the vitriol directed at Sam Cane last year. He’s cut from the same cloth as Kolisi and McCaw.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane leads the haka against South Africa. Photo / Getty

4) Get on the right side of the referees

Having a good relationship with referees is an art form. It can be a subtle one. Sam Whitelock tries to stand to one side of a ref when they’re talking, so the official doesn’t feel Whitelock’s trying to tower over and intimidate him. McCaw gained the benefit of referees being slightly in awe of him. The All Blacks would do well to brainstorm how to deal with the day’s ref before every match.

5) Have a group of hard bitten veterans in the tight five

The Boks won in 2019 with four of their tight five from 2015. It’s a fine art knowing when veterans are past their use-by date. But generally, having someone who’s been at the coalface many times is a good idea.

6) Be fortunate enough to be able to select as many once-in-a-generation players as possible

Think Jonny Wilkinson, who kicked England to their only World Cup in 2003. Or John Eales leading Australia in 1999. Or the 2015 All Blacks, with McCaw, Dan Carter, Aaron Smith, Ma’a Nonu, Jerome Kaino, Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock. The ‘23 All Blacks? They have in Will Jordan a man who could, if the team fires in France, be a name to add to the World Cup hall of fame.

All Blacks winger Will Jordan in action during the victory over the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

7) Keep something up your sleeve

By 2011 the All Blacks had kept a move called Teabag undercover for three years. A lineout call that opened up a gap for prop Tony Woodcock to score against Australia at Eden Park in 2008, was locked away until the ‘11 final against France. It worked again, and Woodcock scored the only All Black try in their 8-7 victory.

8) It’s really, honestly, not over till the final whistle

As the Springboks showed four years ago in Japan, you can lose an opening round game, as they did to the All Blacks, and still win the Cup. New Zealand losing to France in the first game in September would be a blow, but not necessarily the end of the All Black dream. Their pool is so light on talent, that losing to France would mean, as South Africa found in ‘19, there’s still a quarter-final to be played.