Jamaica's Usain Bolt wins a men's 200-meter semifinal during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium. Photo / AP.

Jamaica's Usain Bolt wins a men's 200-meter semifinal during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium. Photo / AP.

Catch up with all the action from 13 at the Rio Olympics.

It's officially New Zealand's best medal showing at an Olympics with the total tally of 15, passing the 13 won in 1988 and 2012 respectively.

We landed five today - equalling our best-ever haul on a single day of competition.

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke led the way this morning. They'd already secured gold in the men's 49er, but cruised to victory in the medal race to assert their dominance.

Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie's rollercoaster Olympic regatta finished on a high, with the Kiwi pair completing a remarkable recovery to take out silver in the women's 470.

Alex Maloney and Molly Meech made it three medals on the day for the sailing team with a superb silver in the women's 49er FX.

Earlier Lisa Carrington added further glory to New Zealand's Olympic campaign, claiming the nation's second bronze medal of the Games in the K1 500m.

After winning gold in the K1 200m event two days ago, Carrington joined Barbara Kendall and Val Adams as the only Kiwi women with three career Olympic medals.

And Tom Walsh completed a great day for New Zealand sport with bronze in the men's shot put.