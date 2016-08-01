Kiwi golfer Danny Lee has slammed Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey after he was "treated like a dog".
Lee, who was in New Jersey competing in the PGA Championship, is the second Kiwi Olympian in the last week to criticise airport security.
He sent a series of tweets after what appeared to be an unpleasant interaction with some of the airport staff.
Just last week, two-time Olympic gold medalist Valerie Adams also showed her frustration with airport security after French officials insulted her in their native tongue.
Unfortunately for them, Adams is fluent in several languages including French.
As she was leaving Monaco after winning a Diamond League meet over the weekend, she encountered a security official who made some comments about her not knowing she could understand him.
The Olympics superstar, like Lee, also took to Twitter to give the unsuspecting official a blast.