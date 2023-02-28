A Wellington security guard has gone viral over his 'Kiwi as' response to tourist. Video / England's Barmy Army

A Wellington security guard has gone viral over his 'Kiwi as' response to tourist. Video / England's Barmy Army

A security guard working at Wellington’s Basin Reserve during the second test between New Zealand and England has gone viral after his humorous “Kiwi as” response to a tourist’s blight.

Simon Finch, the trumpet player for England’s travelling supporters - called the Barmy Army -had his musical instrument damaged by locals in Mt Maunganui.

It was eventually fixed, but now the Wellington Red Bage worker has been hailed as the “funniest security guard we’ve ever spoken to” after he was asked what was going through his mind when “Finchy’s trumpet had been damaged?”

The answer to most Kiwis would sound rather normal, but to listening Brits - absolute love and laughter.

“Oh I got mad, I got so mad. I was going to give the guy a hiding eh.

“I really wanted to give him a hiding,” he repeated as members of the Barmy Army laughed in amazement.

“I was like, nah, you can’t do that [damage the trumpet], he’s the soul of the group. He’s the heart and soul, he needs his trumpet. Don’t come around here and be disrespectful.”

The Red Badge security guard has gone viral for his brilliant response to a tourist's blight. Photo / The Barmy Army

While his quirky response captured attention, it was what he said next that won the hearts of tourists travelling around New Zealand.

“We’re supposed to be a humble country. So nah that’s wrong [damaging the trumpet].”

Finch then gave the guard a fist pump, before the Red Badge worker was asked how he felt when it was fixed.

“Oh I got excited, eh. I made a bet with the boys that If get a turn [on the trumpet] on the second-to-last day I’d get $100.”

When asked for his final words, he turned to Finch to offer his love in a very Kiwi way.

“If anyone tries to steal your trumpet I got your back,” the security guard said before he and Finch shared a hug.

The interview went viral with Brits in particular praising the guard for both his kind and caring heart as well as his sense of humour.

“What a kiwi bro!!! Legend,” one wrote.

Another said: “Heaps of big hearts like that in this beautiful country.”

A third added: “Another reason I love coming to NZ. Their natural sense of humour makes any occasion that much better.”

The Barmy Army has taken a liking to the security guard, posting videos of him dancing to stadium music and enjoying the atmosphere while doing his job.

“Good morning from your favourite security guard,” the Barmy Army wrote.

Earlier last week, the Herald reported the damage caused to Finch’s trumpet, highlighting how New Zealand Cricket replaced it after it was stolen and damaged.

“One idiot just decided to come over whilst Finchy [Simon Finch] was holding his trumpet and lean in snatch it out of his hands and run away with it,” Chris Millard, the Barmy Army’s managing director, said.

Finchy aka Simon Finch trumpeter for the Barmy Army England cricket supporters at the first test in Mt Maunganui, February 18. Photo / Simon Finch https://www.instagram.com/p/CovrEttqhzU/?hl=en

When the equipment was eventually found, it was damaged and wouldn’t play properly.

Finch, who is a professional musician, was clearly upset following the incident as Millard explained.

“If you’re a taxi driver, it’s very similar to someone stealing your car.

“He gets paid to come out on these tours and play for us, it’s not like he’s just a massive fan and plays for a hobby — he is a professional.”