The last words between All Blacks head coach Ian Foster, midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown and Argentina assistant coach Felipe Contepomi before the teams battle it out in the semifinal. Video / NZ Herald

Former rugby referee Nigel Owens says the current state of the game, with its increased technicality, has made him question whether he would enjoy taking charge of a match.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s D’Arcy Waldegrave, Owens – a respected figure in the rugby world and who officiated at the highest level for nearly two decades – says the current rules don’t match his style of refereeing.

“I don’t think I could, or I don’t think I’d like to, referee the game as it is now because it’s far too technical for me. I just like to let the players get on with it, you know, just blow the whistle when you really have to.”

Owens praised the style of New Zealand referee Ben O’Keeffe who was the target of criticism from French captain Antoine Dupont after the host’s one-point loss to South Africa in the quarter-finals. He highlighted O’Keeffe’s ability to communicate effectively and strike the right balance between intervening when necessary and allowing the game to continue.

“I like the way Ben referees the game because he does let the game flow – and that’s the way that I used to referee the game.”

When it came to the overall state of refereeing in the Rugby World Cup, Owens acknowledged the occasional concerns but pointed out that there haven’t been any major issues.

“Everybody involved, I think, with the game is struggling with the consistencies around outcomes of some decisions, particularly around foul play and head-contact type of decisions. But, you know, if you look at the whole refereeing of the tournament, so far there certainly hasn’t been a big outcry.”

Owens, known for his no-nonsense style and witty personality, commended the All Blacks’ attitude towards referees at the Rugby World Cup, highlighting their focus on their game rather than concerns about the officials.

“If you’re a team that’s worried about the referee, then you’re not going to be focusing on what you can do. I think that’s probably what the All Blacks have done in this tournament. I think they’ve gone out there and played their rugby.

“[The All Blacks’] discipline has been pretty good in all fairness to them, and that’s all you want, particularly the way that the game is refereed now, which is very, very technical.”

Owens emphasised the importance of teams not becoming preoccupied with the referees, suggesting that this mindset is a sign of a great team.

“That is a team that can go out there and play to their ability and take the referee out of the equation because once you start thinking and worrying about the referee, then it takes you away from your own game.”

Luke Kirkness is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He previously covered consumer affairs for the Herald and was an assistant news director in the Bay of Plenty. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019.