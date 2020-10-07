Hard Yards: The unforgettable tale of a Kiwi runner who lived (and died) twice

Life as he knew it ended for Kent on a nondescript stretch of road out the back of Waikato.

Left with no short-term memory and a partially paralysed body, the former schoolboy sports star faced a bleak future. Instead, with the help of his family and friends, he stitched together a new life built on two things that were in their own way indispensable: running and a diary that never left his side.

To those who didn't know him well, he was an ordinary Kiwi bloke who loved his kids and loved sport. To those who knew him better he was a source of inspiration.

This is Kent's story.