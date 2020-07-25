Don't dream it's over: NZ Olympians on Tokyo and beyond

In April, to mark the 100-day countdown to the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Canvas was to feature a fashion shoot with four New Zealand Olympians. Then everything changed. These athletes, who were poised for the biggest event in their lives, to showcase their skill, grit and prowess, know all about sacrifice, discipline and coping with disappointment. So we interviewed them all again last month, for the second time. We photographed the men who had not made the shoot before Covid-19 and we asked them all how they felt about the past few months, and this day, July 25 - which would have been Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics.

As told to Sarah Daniell.

