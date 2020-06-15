My most intriguing characters: 25 years as a sports journo
Dylan Cleaver
Lockdown was an edgy time for sports writers. Denied the meat and drink of "the match", many had to look elsewhere for inspiration.
It is about 25 years, give or take a few weeks, since my byline first appeared atop a sports story. It'd be a stretch to say this with any confidence but I think it was a preview for a football match involving the Metro club and it probably appeared in either the Central Leader or the Auckland City Harbour News, old INL freesheets that graciously took on students one day a week. I can say
