Dylan Cleaver

Lockdown was an edgy time for sports writers. Denied the meat and drink of "the match", many had to look elsewhere for inspiration.

It is about 25 years, give or take a few weeks, since my byline first appeared atop a sports story. It'd be a stretch to say this with any confidence but I think it was a preview for a football match involving the Metro club and it probably appeared in either the Central Leader or the Auckland City Harbour News, old INL freesheets that graciously took on students one day a week. I can say with utmost confidence the story would not have been any good.

In the time since, I have covered and occasionally interviewed some characters. I was asked to consider some of the most intriguing personalities and/or careers I've followed.

These are the ones that spring to mind.