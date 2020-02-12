It was described as world sport's equivalent of putting a man on the moon - the day Eliud Kipchoge achieved the "impossible" by running the first sub two-hour marathon.

On October 12 last year, the 35-year-old Kenyan crossed the finish line in Vienna's Prater Park in 1:59:40, almost two minutes faster than the world record he set in Berlin in 2018 and - more importantly - at a breakneck pace of 2m 50s per kilometre.

Following the Kenyan's remarkable effort from Hamilton, NZME's Sport News Director Steven Holloway felt inspired to challenge a few mates to see who could run a kilometre the fastest.

"But it soon took on a life of its own."

Told by a doctor in 2017 he should never run again, the "broken-down" father of two started an arduous eight-week journey in an effort to emulate Kipchoge's astonishing attempt - over 1/42nd of the distance.

"For eight weeks, I trained every day... The point of this whole journey was to try help people understand how incredible Kipchoge's record-breaking run was. I had no idea what I was getting into," Holloway said.

This is Holloway's inspiring story.