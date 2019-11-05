The All Blacks arrived in Japan hoping to become the first team to pull off a Rugby World Cup threepeat.

Victors in 2011 and 2015, Steve Hansen and co produced a gameplan to attack their way to a third consecutive triumph at the pinnacle of world rugby.

But, on one surreal night in Yokohama, England turned their dream into a nightmare.

Patrick McKendry followed the All Blacks for over 50 days across the tournament - from the opening victory over South Africa, through Typhoon Hagibis' impact and the incredible quarter-final against Ireland, and right up until the All Blacks' dream ended against England, and their tournament wrapped up with a bronze medal win over Wales.

Here's the inside story of how the All Blacks' World Cup campaign unfolded.