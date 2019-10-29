Former All Black Nick Evans has questioned the timing of Steve Hansen's decision to announce his departure before the Rugby World Cup.

Writing in a column for The Guardian, Evans, who played in the All Blacks' shock 2007 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal loss to France, said there would be an "inevitable inquest" following the All Blacks shock loss to England, "as there was in 2007."

"I do wonder about the wisdom of coaches announcing in advance they will leave after the tournament," Evans wrote.

"We've seen it with Joe Schmidt [Ireland], Warren Gatland [Wales] and Steve Hansen and not one of those has reached the final."

Hansen announced in December that he would step down after the World Cup following 15 years with the All Blacks and seven as head coach.

Outgoing New Zealand Rugby boss, Steve Tew, said a four member panel would interview candidates and it was hoped a replacement would be named by Christmas.

Evans is currently an assistant-coach at London's Harlequins club and said England had "wiped the All Blacks off the park" in the semi-final.

Steve Hansen, Head Coach of New Zealand consoles New Zealand's Kieran Read after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Semi-Final match between England and New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images.

Evans said he took a ribbing from Harlequins' English players, but "from a Kiwi perspective it was easier to take because there was no arguing with the result.

"There was no area in the game where I could reasonably argue that New Zealand had won."

"If there is one thing I am sure about now their winning run has come to an end, though, it is that New Zealand will be better for it in the long run.

"I liked the fact that we did not see too many over-the-top celebrations from the England players at the end of the match against New Zealand. I like to think a part of that was out of respect for the All Blacks but I sense this group of players all appreciate there is still one step to go. Everyone seems on the same wavelength and there is a realisation that the job is not yet done."