Former All Black Bruce Deans has died aged 58.

Deans, a halfback who played 10 tests between 1987 and 1989, is reported to have lost his battle with cancer on late Thursday.

Brother of former Crusaders and Wallaby coach Robbie, Deans played a bench role for the All Blacks at the 1987 World Cup, unable to get a start ahead of captain David Kirk. He became the No 1 All Black halfback the following year.

All Blacks with the Bledisloe Cup from Left Alan Whetton. Murray Pierce, Sean Fitzpatrick, Bruce Deans, Gary Whetton celebrating their win after Saturday's test in Sydney. Photo / File

Deans was known as a tough halfback who represented Canterbury during its famous Ranfurly Shield reign between 1982-85. He was respected for his uncompromising attitude and work-rate around the field.

Deans received his first test cap when he was picked to start against Wales in 1987, scoring a try in the 52-3 triumph at his home ground of Lancaster Park in Christchurch.

Bruce played his final test against Australia in Auckland in 1989, a match the All Blacks won 24-12.

Although picked for the end of season tour of Wales and Ireland, Deans was replaced by Graeme Bachop for the tests.

Deans played six more games on the tour. The following season he was not required by the All Blacks selectors, although he did play for Canterbury before heading overseas to travel, coach and play rugby.

Later Deans returned home to farm in North Canterbury.