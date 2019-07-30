Kyle Giersdorf, who goes by "Bugha," said he planned to buy a new desk with the money. He has played the game for two years.

Some teenagers make extra cash by mowing lawns or babysitting. But 16-year-old Kyle Giersdorf of Pennsylvania put them all to shame by winning US$3 million ($4.5 million) playing Fortnite.

Giersdorf, who plays Fortnite Battle Royale online as "Bugha," beat out 99 other players Sunday to win the solo competition at the inaugural Fortnite World Cup, held at the US Tennis Association Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York.

