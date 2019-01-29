A former Auckland and Northern Districts cricketer who avoided jail for continuing to breach a protection order is behind bars after another breach.

Cody William Andrews has spent the past two months in custody after admitting breaching a protection order involving his former partner and breaching his sentence of intensive supervision on November 9 last year.

Andrews, 31, was sentenced to nine months' supervision and 80 hours' community work in May 2017 after admitting assaulting his pregnant partner by biting her.

He was back in court in July last year after admitting four further protection order breaches.

He was sentenced on those charges in August last year by Judge Philip Connell who then described his behaviour as "obsessive".

Judge Connell decided to give Andrews a chance and instead of sending him to jail, issued him a warning that if he reoffended he would go to jail.

Cody Andrews pictured in 2013. He's currently in custody after breaching his sentencing in November. Photo / File

Andrews' sentence had also been judicially monitored, with Judge Connell receiving progress reports on his behaviour every two or three months.

However, just three months after the final warning Andrews reoffended by breaching the order that was in place along with his sentence of intensive supervision in November.

Andrews appeared briefly in court via audio visual link before Judge Kim Saunders today as his lawyer Jared Bell applied for electronically monitored bail.

Judge Saunders declined his bail application and remanded him in custody until his sentencing on the new charges before Judge Connell in February.

Andrews last played cricket for Auckland in February 2017.