If you want to be best on ground at your company Christmas party this year, we suggest you take your lead from Kimi Raikkonen.

The Ferrari star played second fiddle to Sebastian Vettel for much of the F1 season but he upstaged his more fancied teammate at the FIA awards night on Saturday (AEDT), saving his best performance of the season for last.

Raikkonen finished third in the drivers' standings behind Vettel and world champion Lewis Hamilton and sure, he broke through for his first win in five years at the US Grand Prix and racked up 12 podium finishes, but we reckon his effort in a suit and tie today is his most memorable of 2018.

At the end-of-season gala celebrating the year that was, the Finn was looking schmick. We know because he was kind enough to provide us with a "before" shot ahead of the ceremony.

But if there's one thing we learnt, it's Raikkonen can go from zero to 100 real quick. And boy the internet is happy he did.

The champagne was flowing and, because it would be rude not to, the Scuderia star took full advantage of what we're assuming was an open bar — not that FI drivers are exactly in desperate need of freebies.

It didn't look like Vettel was overly interested in what his chatty colleague had to say as they shared the same table.

But all Raikkonen really wanted was to smoke his cigar in peace. And regale those around him with a story or two.

But the 39-year-old really came to life when he walked on stage. Raikkonen looked slightly less crisp than he did in his pre-event Instagram post when he trundled out to accept his award for coming third in the drivers' championship.

He acknowledged the crowd and applauded Vettel before offering his teammate a little bow. "Kimi has enjoyed tonight a lot," the presenter said.

Yes, yes he had. We're surprised he got to the stage without a map in one hand and a compass in the other.

Looking a little unsure of himself on two feet given he's used to getting around in a four-wheeler, Raikkonen struggled to stay upright, but he got there in the end.

Kimi sostenuto dal cameriere (?) per scavalcare e arrivare al suo posto 😂



Raikkonen will drive for Sauber next year after joining the team on a two-year deal while Charles Leclerc will replace him at Ferrari. Let's hope he's recovered from his hangover by the time he next gets behind the wheel.