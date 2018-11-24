Adelaide United 3

Wellington Phoenix 1

Wellington's match tonight mirrored their A-League season so far — a promising start which rapidly unravelled and ultimately ended in disappointment.

After collecting four points from their first two games, the Phoenix have now lost three in a row. And there's a suspicion that run could easily extend to four or five, given Mark Rudan's side face leaders Perth and second-placed Sydney in the next two weeks.

It all started so promisingly for the Phoenix. With a defence-friendly formation intended to take the lead and then frustrate opponents, the game was going to plan for the hosts when they took an early lead.

The goal was Wellington's first for four games and unsurprisingly arrived from a corner, given the side's struggles to create much from open play this season.

A 14th-minute Alex Rufer corner was headed at the far post by Tom Doyle back across goal. Adelaide keeper Paul Izzo's wayward punch saw the ball land at the feet of Mandi, whose mis-hit shot bounced into the ground and then up and over Izzo.

During a first half of few chances, the best two came from free kicks on the edge of each penalty area: Phoenix keeper Filip Kurto did well to save from Isaias, and Izzo blocked a deflected effort from Mandi.

As the first half meandered to a close, the game was going according to plan for the Phoenix — and then Adelaide equalised.

A Ben Halloran cross cleared three jumping players and struck a grounded Doyle in the head and into goal amid an eerie silence.

Scoring just before or after halftime is always a psychologically great time to get a goal and Adelaide achieved both, going ahead two minutes after the restart.

Ken Ilso, who admitted after the game he'd scored only a couple of headed goals in his entire career, got between Stephen Taylor and Michal Kopczynski to plant a header into the bottom corner off a superb Michael Marrone cross.

The game had turned in a matter of minutes and when Adelaide netted a third, Phoenix hopes were effectively over, even with 25 minutes still to play.

Ryan Kitto curled in a tantalising cross on an Adelaide counter-attack and the ball ended up nestling in the back of the net.

Doyle looked to have got a touch on it but was spared the ignominy of a second own goal when officials credited the effort to Ilso.

Wellington never looked like getting back in the match and Adelaide squandered a couple of good chances to add a fourth.

The win extended Adelaide's unbeaten run against the Phoenix to nine games.

"We're working hard but results just aren't going our way," said Phoenix attacker David Williams. "It's disappointing; a few key instances let us down but that's football and it can be a long season if we don't address that. We've got to be better in certain situations."

Adelaide United 3 (T. Doyle own goal 45+1, Ken Ilso 47, 64).

Wellington Phoenix 1 (Mandi 14)

Halftime: 1-1.