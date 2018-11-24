Ireland and England posed problems for the All Blacks that no other nation did this year apart from South Africa. So have the All Blacks regressed or are the other nations, particularly in the Northern Hemisphere, catching up? Probably the latter. Patrick McKendry reports on the All Blacks who succeeded and struggled in Dublin and London.

Wild success stories

Ardie Savea:

Surely a contender for All Blacks Player of the Year, Savea has been sensational since Sam Cane's neck injury in South Africa, and was pretty good before that, too (especially at No 8 against Argentina in Buenos Aires).

Savea has brought a consistent physicality to the No 7 jersey and was probably New Zealand's best in Dublin, despite his pack looking second-best against an Irish side that dominated the breakdown. The key word is probably "consistent" — in the past, Savea was a good ball carrier too easily cleaned out of rucks but no longer. He was a big reason the All Blacks avoided a second defeat to the Boks in Pretoria.

Brodie Retallick: Immense at Twickenham, where he destroyed the English lineout in the second half of New Zealand's narrow win. He was also at his brutal best in the contact areas, while showing a spatial awareness many midfielders would be happy to possess.

Alas, Retallick couldn't back it up at Aviva Stadium; probably no surprise given the intensity of the week before and the lack of rugby in his legs after his return from injury. The All Blacks look far better with Retallick in the team. Wrap him in cotton wool now because they can't afford him to miss their World Cup defence.

Jack Goodhue: The Crusaders midfielder has settled so quickly into the All Blacks No 13 jersey, it's difficult to believe he's only 23 and made his debut in June against France. Goodhue's greatest strength is probably his decision making and it's difficult to remember him coming up with a poor one in London or Dublin, despite the pressure he was under.

And that's despite a revolving door at second-five, with Sonny Bill Williams and Ryan Crotty coming and going. He was always destined to be New Zealand's first-choice centre at the World Cup; the fact he is already is testament to his quality and composure.

Have work to do

Beauden Barrett:

We can no longer fault his goalkicking or willingness and ability to kick a dropped goal. But Barrett's kicking from hand still needs work, especially when under pressure.

His recent form hasn't been where it was in the Rugby Championship due to defensive strategies employed by England and Ireland which means he's unlikely to defend his World Rugby Player of the Year title won in 2016 and 2017, although that is unlikely to worry him a jot. The All Blacks are committed to him at No 10 and yet he often looks so good at fullback, there remains a question as to his best position.

Aaron Smith: Another player struggling with his kicking game. He was second-best to his opposites in box kicking at London and Dublin, and kicking strategies and execution will be crucial at the World Cup.

He still has one of the best passes in the game and an incredible ability to make lung-bursting journeys to each breakdown, yet there is also a suspicion he can be easily rattled. Has also found a formidable foe in South African opposite Faf de Klerk.

Kieran Read: Defensively brilliant but yet to find his attacking form of old, Read has been staunchly defended by coach Steve Hansen, and fair enough, as he showed good leadership in Dublin and London. At Twickenham, he made the right call to take the attacking scrum before halftime which led to Damian McKenzie's try.

Read also got it right directing Beauden Barrett to take the three points from a penalty in the second half — the lesson clearly learned from the Boks defeat in Wellington — and in the end, that was hugely significant. He is 33 but there is improvement in him yet, as he hasn't 100 per cent recovered from his back surgery.

Surprise package

Scott Barrett:

Was hugely impressive off the bench against England and did well a week later against Ireland. Given his mobility and handling skills, he is the ideal man to replace Retallick or Sam Whitelock at lock in big tests, but such are his qualities in these areas that Barrett is looming as a potential blindside flanker, too.

With Liam Squire affected by injuries on tour and yet to find his true attacking form, the selectors may do well to keep an open mind about Barrett's best position next year.

Most welcome return

Dane Coles:

He's back at last and not before time (see Codie Taylor, below). Coles has probably been overtaken as the world's best hooker, with South Africa's Malcolm Marx in the running and even Taylor himself, but there are few better in the wide channels than Coles and his return bolsters the All Blacks front row significantly. It's also a triumph for hard work and perseverance over adversity.

Running on empty

Sam Whitelock:

He's already starting the recovery process after a long year for the Crusaders and All Blacks. Whitelock left for Christchurch after the Dublin test and won't return until round four or five of the Super Rugby season.

His standards have been remarkably high given his apparent fatigue levels but he looked tired against Ireland, and his slap-down from an offside position in the first half, which could have earned him a yellow card, was out of character.

Codie Taylor: Has played big minutes in Coles' absence and the cavalry has arrived just in time. But while the Crusaders hooker has had a long, hard year, it's also been successful. Brilliant at his core set piece roles, Taylor has added a new dynamism to his game to go with his excellent ball handling skills.

Next year, the selectors could have a difficult job determining their starting hooker and that's a good problem to have.

Most disappointing

Sonny Bill Williams: A shoulder injury suffered against England ruled out Williams against Ireland and ended a frustrating year for the midfielder, who could not put a run of games together. He's still the incumbent second-five, but Williams' body is becoming so unreliable, it's difficult to see him starting three knockout matches at next year's World Cup.

That changes things because they need a big ball-running second-five and it could leave the door open for a remarkable comeback by Ma'a Nonu, Williams' team-mate at the Blues next year.

Happiest

Karl Tu'inukuafe:

The former nightclub bouncer has quickly become a cult figure with the All Blacks for his rise from virtually nowhere, signature moustache and penchant for charging up the field with one of his large mitts grasping the ball.

Tu'inukuafe has every reason to look back on his remarkable year with great satisfaction because he's become one of the best loosehead props in the world. He didn't have a contract at the start of the year.