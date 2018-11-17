The outcome of this morning's much-anticipated test against Ireland in Dublin wouldn't have been the only thought on the minds of All Black fans who arose early this morning.

So too would the memory of the great Jonah Lomu.

Today marks the third anniversary of the 63-test veteran's death – rugby's first global superstar and a man who at his prime was both feared by his opponents and loved by fans around the globe.

Lomu tragically died aged just 40; succumbing to a heart attack after battling a serious kidney disorder for much of his adult life.

The blockbusting wing unleashed himself fully on the international sporting scene at the 1995 Rugby World Cup; terrorising opposition defences throughout the tournament … including swotting aside opponents as he charged down the field as if they were scrawny schoolboys.

His most fervent of fans copied his signature eye-brow look; getting his playing number (No 11) shaved into their own brows.

Sports fans in some non-rugby playing countries didn't know much about rugby, but they knew about Lomu due to the huge worldwide coverage his on-field rampages received.

And off the field he also proved to be a hero; being a regular visitor to patients in hospitals around the country, including young kidney patients.

Lomu's All Black career was cut short by his kidney ailment; but in an achievement of outstanding courage he did return to the professional rugby circuit in 2005 after having a kidney transplant.

The great man and his legacy have been back in the headlines again — as the All Blacks travel through the UK — in the lead-up to today's anniversary of his death.

Welsh club Aberavon Naval RFC recently played a fundraising match to raise money for the Jonah Lomu Legacy Trust. In 2008, Lomu turned out for the small Welsh club in its own charity match; in the process knocking back an offer for an appearance fee or expenses.

And last week, Irish great Ronan O'Gara remembered the great man and talked of how much of an imposing force Lomu was, recalling how he tried his best to "hang on to his bootlaces" when he lined up against him in 2002.

One sad postscript after Lomu's death was the revelations of the breakdown of the relationship between his widow, Nadene, and the former All Blacks' family.

But the Herald on Sunday today reveals that the Lomu family have made peace with Nadene and are seeing the couple's children.