Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Motorsport

Motorsport: Inside the world of Kiwi Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen

6 minutes to read
Kiwi Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen opens up about racing, rally, family and his secrets to success. Video / NZ Herald

Kiwi Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen opens up about racing, rally, family and his secrets to success. Video / NZ Herald

Cheree Kinnear
By
Cheree Kinnear

Multimedia Journalist

A crowd of eager motorsport fans gather outside the Red Bull Ampol racing garage on race day at the Townsville 500.

At least five mechanics are putting the final touches on the car stickered

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.