Monique Barry is through to the ASB Classic. Photo / Photosport

Australian-based New Zealander Monique Barry is riding a wave of emotions after clinching victory in the playoff and securing a wildcard entry into the upcoming ASB Classic in Auckland, set to kick off on Monday.

In a hard-fought battle at the ASB Tennis Arena, Barry displayed resilience and skill, outlasting Auckland’s Elyse Tse with a final scoreline of 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 to claim the coveted automatic entry. This victory marks the second consecutive year in which ASB Classic organisers have provided a direct opportunity for one New Zealand player to receive a wildcard entry, while the runner-up earns a spot in the qualifying draw.

Twenty-one-year-old Barry, who has held the title of New Zealand Player of the Year for the past two years, couldn’t contain her emotions following the win.

“Oh my gosh, I am emotional. I wouldn’t have thought I would be able to play such a big tournament in my home country and even just having an opportunity, she said.

“I missed out last year, so this means so much to me.”

Reflecting on her challenging start in the match, Barry acknowledged Tse’s strong performance in the first set.

“Elyse played really well in the first set. There wasn’t much I could do but just keep competing, coming out again fresh, change a few things and then I just found some confidence. I really competed for every point that I could to believe in myself.”

Expressing her excitement about the prospect of playing in front of friends and family, Barry revealed, “I am so nervous already about playing in the tournament. My friends are here today, and hopefully, Mum and Dad can watch on TV. I am excited.”

The ASB Classic, a premier tennis event, will showcase the WTA women’s competition from January 1-7, followed by the ATP men’s tournament from January 8-14. As Barry revels in her well-deserved wildcard entry, the qualifying event to determine the New Zealand representatives for the ASB Classic men’s tournament is set to unfold as part of the Te Anau Tennis Invitational this week.