MMA: Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya takes aim at New Zealand 'bureaucrats' over Dan Hooker lockdown bubble

Israel Adesanya calls out New Zealand for racism and says flag is ugly. Video / Stylebender

Kiwi MMA star Israel Adesanya is not happy with New Zealand.

The UFC's middleweight champion has launched a blistering attack on the country's "bureaucrats" on his YouTube channel 'Freestylebender' over authorities' decision not to allow New Zealand MMA athletes to continue preparations for their upcoming events using a makeshift lockdown bubble.

Last month, a makeshift bubble was disbanded after being served with a warning notice by police.

Kiwi UFC lightweight contender Hooker and several other members of Auckland's City Kickboxing gym had made their home at the gym in order to continue training for events, including Hooker's next UFC appearance at UFC 266 in late September.

Adesanya hit out at journalists who were allegedly staking out Hooker's gym in Ellerslie to take photos of Hooker, teammate Brad Riddell and coach Eugene Bareman training. Under lockdown regulations, journalists are considered essential workers and are allowed to be out and about for work purposes.

"That pissed me off," Adesanya said in the video. "It's like 'really, this is what you're using your privilege to do?' The constant effort to stifle, to break up, to disrupt our team at City Kickboxing from helping team captain Dan 'Hangman' Hooker for getting ready for his fight, that's pissed me off the most."

He went on to say he would understand it if it was himself who was preparing for a fight, calling the country "racist" and saying the New Zealand flag is "ugly". Adesanya, born in Nigeria, also went on to say he thought the Nigerian flag was "ugly" as well.

"I don't really rock flags; I'm not really a patriot like that. For me, I'm about my people and if you're my people you know you're my people - I don't give a f*** where in the world you're from," he said.

Adesanya posted a shortened clip of the video on his Instagram account in which he appears on camera claiming he knows the "bureaucrats of the country" don't like him, and also says he thinks the New Zealand flag is ugly - cutting off before he goes on to discuss the Nigerian flag as well in the original video.

"He talks too much, he's not humble enough, he doesn't represent us Kiwis," he mimics people saying.

"They're racists, some of them are f***ing racists," he continues. "Of course they don't want a black boy representing New Zealand. But you're doing this to Dan Hangman Hooker."

Adesanya's next fight is expected to be in January, possibly a rematch against Australian Robert Whittaker.