Former All Blacks assistant coach Mick Byrne is expected to be promoted to lead the Fijian national team.

Byrne, the former AFL premiership winner, served as All Blacks skills and kicking coach during a highly successful decade (2005-2015) that included successive World Cup titles, before switching allegiance to join the Wallabies under Michael Cheika.

Several sources have told the Herald Byrne will soon be preparing to coach against Scott Robertson’s men, with the All Blacks and Fiji squaring off in their final July test in San Diego.

For the past three years Byrne has led the Fijian Drua’s introduction to Super Rugby. Last year the Drua qualified for their maiden finals series after finishing seventh. This year they sit in the same position, with three home wins and four away losses.

Once his promotion is confirmed, Byrne is expected to step away from leading the Drua at the end of this season.

The Super Rugby final clashes with Fiji’s first match this year against the Barbarians at Twickenham on June 22 which will leave Byrne minimal time to prepare the national team.

Fiji then plays Georgia before travelling to San Diego to meet the All Blacks.

Byrne was competing against local candidate Senirusi Seruvakula to succeed Simon Raiwalui, who stepped down after leading Fiji to the World Cup quarterfinals to assume a position at World Rugby.

Byrne is believed to have backing from World Rugby with competitions director Nigel Cass, the former NZ Rugby chief rugby officer, visiting Fiji in recent weeks.

