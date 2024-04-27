Danny Lee of the Iron Heads on the fourth tee during LIV Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi Danny Lee remains in contention for a second LIV Golf title but he will most likely need to go low again as Adelaide’s The Grange produced birdie-friendly conditions again for round two today.

Lee sits in second at 13-under following a five-under 67, one shot back from leader Brendan Steele (14-under). The American began the day three back but was superb with the low round of the day a 64, featuring nine birdies. Lee beat Steele in a playoff at Tucson last year which also featured Carlos Ortiz who sits in a share of third.

Steele said that 20-under looks to be a possible winning score target for tomorrow.

Last year Talor Gooch had a 10-shot lead following back-to-back rounds of 62, but the chasing pack almost got to him as he won by three.

And a chasing pack is once again set to nip at the leader’s heels.

Playing with the leading trio, Lee birdied the final two holes to ensure he’ll once again be part of the top group which begins on hole one in the shotgun start.

Torque GC teammates Mito Pereira and Ortiz are a shot back in a share of third while four players are at 10-under, including local favourite Cam Smith.

Phil Mickelson of Hy Flyers GC tees off on the 12th hole during LIV Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club. Photo / Getty Images

The likes of Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Tyrell Hatton and Bryson DeChambeau can’t be ruled out despite all being six shots back. Overnight leader Jinichiro Kozuma, IronHeads GC teammate of Lee, held a share of the lead midway through the day but late bogeys saw him drift back to 10-under.

Lee had a double bogey six at the fifth following a wayward drive but birdied three of the next four holes to remain just behind the leaders and moved alone into second with a strong finish to his round.

‘Up the Wahs’ and ‘mashed kumara’ shouts followed Lee around The Grange course with a number of Kiwi fans among the 35,000 plus attendees.

Lee’s previous win came at the Tucson event last year, just his second start on the LIV Golf league.

“Putted well again today, which is nice. Birdie-birdie finish on the day is always nice, and it gets me a lot of positive momentum going towards the last round,” Lee said after the second round.

“This week I feel like I’m in better control than Tucson, but better thing is I’m putting is better than the way I putted in Tucson. I should say it’s a little bit better.

“I’m just enjoying this moment right now. Fans have been really fantastic for me. They’re calling out a lot of my names. Just really enjoying this week.”

Even if he doesn’t earn his second win tomorrow, Lee looks set for his first points of the season. A top-five finish should see him jump inside the lock-in zone on the season standings, with the top 24 at the end of the 14 events retaining their spots in the league.

Torque GC lead the team standings at 35-under, with the HyFlyers and the IronHeads both a shot back. All four players’ scores count towards the team score on Sunday.

The total prize for the event is US$20m ($33.67m) for the individual positions, US$4m for the outright winner and US$3m ($5.05m) for the top team.