Ben Stokes in action against the Black Caps last season. Photosport

OPINION

Kris Shannon looks ahead to tomorrow’s first test between the Black Caps and England - two contrasting sides.

1) Styles make fights

There’s a decent reason to call these two matches tests. For the Black Caps, the next couple of weeks will be an examination of whether their approach is still appropriate or whether a few adjustments are required.

It’s an approach they’ve employed to great effect — there’s a big ol’ mace to prove that point — and one that has long suited this group of players.

But now, without a win in six tests, with a few key cogs from the world championship-winning team no longer wearing whites, the steady-as-she-goes approach is facing scrutiny.

No one expects coach Gary Stead’s side to go full Bazball — Brendon McCullum emphasises England play the way they do because it suits the players — but seeing the tourists’ style up close may pull the home side in that direction.

The contrast between the teams’ recent tours to Pakistan was stark; England chased every opportunity and came away 3-0 winners before the Black Caps let slip positions of supremacy and ended up with a goalless draw.

In this two-test series, any contrast will be inescapable.

2) Don’t say ‘back to winning ways’

Here comes the type of complex analysis found only in this column: winning games is good. The Black Caps likely know this, even if they haven’t done a lot of it lately.

Their limited-overs tour of India turned ugly but they were significantly understrength, putting the best eggs in the England basket as coaches and captains skipped the trip.

And they won’t be at full strength in this series, either, with two of their best three fast bowlers missing through injury and obstinance.

But even without Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult, and even with England understandably favourites after claiming nine victories in their last 10 tests, the Black Caps will be wanting to get back to winning ways (damnit).

After reaching the top of the world, New Zealand have had a hard time in the longest form.

First, even if Ajaz Patel taking all 10 wickets felt like a win, they went down 1-0 in India. Then, there were frustrating drawn home series against Bangladesh and South Africa last summer. Next came the honour of becoming the first team to get Bazballed back in June, followed finally by that stalemate in Pakistan.

All told, two wins in 11 tests. Not winning games equals not good.

3) Skip to a new beat

More insight: this is Tim Southee’s first home series as test skipper, having first experienced the honour in Pakistan.

Southee almost made a triumphant start to his captaincy, twice being denied by bad light late on the final day with victory in sight. But the fact both draws could have easily been converted to wins must have left Southee spending some time picking over his decisions, particularly timing of declarations and utilisation of bowlers.

Now, Kiwi fans will get a good chance to do likewise, and the attention will be much greater than in matches finishing at 2am over the festive season.

There was no controversy around his succession of Kane Williamson, but if things go poorly this month, some reactionary fans will be quick to question whether Southee is the right man.

McCullum is a believer, backing his mate when that question was asked. The England coach also said Southee was in a “very similar mould” to his own skipper, and it’ll be intriguing to see whether Ben Stokes’ aggressive decision-making is matched.

4) Having a (Baz)ball

Perhaps aside from only the most ardent of Black Caps supporters, Bazball will be a significant part of what people pay to see at Bay Oval and the Basin Reserve.

McCullum holds a high approval rating in New Zealand — triple-centuries have that effect — and the majority of cricket fans in this country have surely enjoyed watching from afar as the former captain made such a stunning start to his international coaching career.

Now they get a closer look and, even if their own team become the latest victim of England’s juggernaut, it promises to be fun.

McCullum himself made that promise.

“They’re going to be entertained regardless of whether New Zealand win or whether we win,” he said. “People are patriotic and they want their own team to win, but this is one of the reasons we’re in the job that we’re in: we want to make test cricket entertaining.”

Job done.

5) It’s finally summertime

In case it’s not obvious, it’s summer. You might have not realised, given the absence of international cricket and, well, *waves hand in general direction of country*, but it’s summer.

This series would have been the pinnacle of just about any summer, given the quality and identity of opposition. But what makes it even more exceptional is being the exception to the rule that apparently neither the Black Caps nor White Ferns were allowed to play at home this summer.

Any international cricket in the last 11 weeks has come at night. But the majority of this series — give or take a couple of hours under lights each day in the first test — will be in daylight. Maybe there’ll be sunshine? Let’s not get too carried away.



